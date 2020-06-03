Acura Bringing Integra Back?

Things are heating up on the side of Acura as it was announced that the Type S moniker will be making a comeback along with the 201 Acura TLX Type S sedan but besides that, there were some additional rumors about what Acura might be offering in the future.

It was reported that Acura MDX might be getting a redesign but on top of that, it will also be getting a Type S variant that could be powered by the 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine.

There were also talks about a new Type S compact sedan coming our way which some people speculate might be called the Integra or RSX when it finally arrives.

Another positive news that fans would like to hear is that the NSX will continue to be a part of their lineup despite rumors about Acura possibly killing it off due to poor sales.