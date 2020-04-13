Alfa Romeo Tonale Quadrifoglio Off The Table Already?

The Quadrifoglio performance option for Alfa Romeo has been the one that has been getting all the attention so far. It was offered on the Stelvio and Giulia and was the highlights of those models but it looks like the Tonale will not be getting the same treatment after all.

Autoblog reported that the Alfa Romeo is looking to release the new Alfa Romeo Tonale early next year with production set to start later this year even with the pandemic right now but the report also added that the vehicle will not be offered with a Qaudrifoglio trim option as it said that Alfa Romeo is looking at their commercial objectives and wanting to play it safer with the Alfa Romeo Tonale.

The new Alfa Romeo Tonale will come riding on the Jeep Renegade platform and will be fitted with a 48V electric motor that will be paired with a 2.0 liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine to offer about 330hp.