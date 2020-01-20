All-New 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser To Be Offered With Hybrid Option?

While the Toyota Land Cruiser has been getting a few upgrades since its release, fans have been waiting for a major upgrade which will be happening soon. Here is what we know right now.

It was reported that the all-new 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser could be making an appearance in August this year. The new model will come riding on the new TNGA-CV platform.

It was also added that the vehicle will come offered with a new hybrid engine based on the one seen under the hood of the LS 500h model which offered about 295hp and 263lb ft of torque. The hybrid engine will be fitted with a CVT.

We should also see more upgrades happening on the inside as the Land Cruise is in serious need of an interior upgrade. We can also expect to see more features come as part of the Safety Sense pack.