Aston Martin DBX SUV First Production Rolls Off

The production of the Aston Martin DBX SUV has officially started and the first Stirling Green Aston Martin DBX SUV has rolled off the production line.

The Aston Martin DBX will be build at their St Athan in Wales. Up to date, the brand has already receive about 2000 orders for the DBX so far. Deliveries will be starting later this month for those that have placed the orders at the start.

The new Aston Martin DBX will come powered by a 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8 engine that will be offering about 542hp and 516lb ft of torque. The engine will be mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission that will allow it to go from 0-60mph in 4.3 seconds and has a top speed of 181mph. The DBX also can do the work as it would be able to tow 5940 pounds and also roof rack that can support 220pounds.

The Aston Martin DBX will be coming in with a starting price of $192,086. There will also be a three-row version that will be coming in 2021.