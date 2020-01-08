Aston Martin V12 Speedster Doing Away With Roof & Windshield

The windshield is a thing of the past for the upcoming new Aston Martin model as the automaker reveals more information about the new supercar.

Called the Aston Martin V12 Speedster, a new teaser image was released this week showing us the profile of the vehicle. The vehicle was given a pointy nose and a huge grille similar to the Aston Martin Vantage. There is also a tall rear spoiler and some aggressive air vents.

Of course, its most distinctive feature will be the missing roof and windshield with cowls behind the seats. Under the hood of the supercar is a twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter engine that will be offering 690hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. The engine will also be mated to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission.

Only 88 units of this special model will be produced and Aston Martin has already opened up their order books for the fans. Deliveries are expected to start in 2021.