Audi A7 Sportback Longer Version Heads To China

It looks like we can expect to see Audi try to grow their presence in China and reports based on government documents seems to reveal that the joint venture plans to invest $590 million to revamp their car plants in China to accommodate a new brand.

It was added that the plant is looking to build 60,000 units of long-wheelbase version fo the Audi A7 Sportback annually along with the new Volkswagen SUVs. If this is true, we might see the first Audi vehicle rolling out the plant by 2022.

Of course, this will not be the first model from Audi that China will be getting as Audi has been collaborating with FAW Group since 1995 but it will now have vehicles coming from SAIC-Volkswagen as well.

As for what the longer version will offer, we will just have to wait and see if more details come our way.