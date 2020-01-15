Audi Don’t Want To Be A Part Of New York & Detroit Shows

A lot of automakers have already hinted that auto shows might not be the best place for them to showcase their new vehicles and future offerings which is why some automakers are choosing to only attend some.

Both Mercedes and BMW have already revealed that they will be staying out of the 2020 New York Auto Show and it looks like we will now be missing another automaker as Audi announce that they will not be attending the April event as well.

They added that they will continue to evaluate auto shows in the future to see which shows they would like to attend. Of course, this is not great news for the dealers.

It was later added that Audi will also be skipping the Detroit Auto Show this year which is set to happen in June. What do you think of the automaker cherry-picking the auto shows?