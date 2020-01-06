Audi E-Tron GT Added To RS List, More To Come

Audi has always made it pretty clear that they are looking forward to give more of their models the RS treatment and the next one to get added to the list will be the Audi E-Tron GT model.

According to Autocar, we might be seeing an RS version of the Audi E-Tron GT model in 2021. It was hinted that the RS version could come with a third motor under the hood to give it that extra boost of power.

If the Audi E-Tron GT does make its way to the roads, the vehicle would come in to compete with models like the Tesla Model Y Performance.

There were also talks that the E-Tron Sportback might also get the RS treatment in the near future. Overall, it looks like 2020 is starting to look like an exciting year for Audi and their EV models so let’s wait and see what else they have in store for us.