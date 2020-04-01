Audi, Mercedes-Benz & Volkswagen Delivering Social Distancing Message Through Their Logo

With social distancing being so important right now, automakers are also trying to push the message through their logo as they release a social distancing version of their logos.

These new logos were posted on their social media pages. For Audi, they separated their 4 rings so that it is no longer connected while Mercedes expanded the circle on the outside to create a gap between the circle and the center of the logo. Volkswagen’s version is to separate the V and W from each other.

It is an important message to pass on at this moment and ti si nice to see more and more companies are working to get the message across and doing what they can to help.

Some automakers have also been using their plants to build ventilators and other medicinal equipment during this time.