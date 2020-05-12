Audi Q4 E-Tron Starting Price Leaked

We might have learned a lot about the upcoming Audi Q4 E-Tron, there is one detail that Audi has kept away from us until now, the price. However, it looks like Car and Driver might already have that detail with them.

In their latest article about the 25 cars worth waiting for, the report claimed that the Audi Q4 E-Tron will be arriving next year and that the vehicle will have a starting price of $45,000.

We do not know how true this is but if it is, it will be pretty impressive. The vehicle is set to arrive riding on the MEB platform from Volkswagen. It will be coming in with a all-wheel-drive powertrain that will be powered by a 82-kWh battery pack. It was estimated that the vehicle will be able to offer about 300hp and about 280miles of range.

With all that numbers and a price that is lower than most of their competitors like the Jaguar I-Pace, BMW iNext, and Mercedes-Benz EQC, this would put the Q4 E-Tron way ahead of their competitors. Of courses, do take it all with a pinch of salt for now while we wait for Audi to name an official announcement.