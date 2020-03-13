Audi RS Q8 Price Tag Announced

The Audi RS Q8 will be coming in as the top performance crossover Audi will have to offer and it will also have a price tag to make that title.

Just a week after the SQ8 price tag was released, Audi has now announced the selling price for the RS Q8 model as well. The RS Q8 will come fitted with standard features like the adaptive air suspension, all-wheel steering, active roll stabilization, Quattro all-wheel drive.

Powering it will be a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that will be offering about 591hp and 590lb ft of torque and will come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The powertrain will allow the vehicle to go from 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds.

The base Audi RS Q8 model will now retail for $113,995 making it the only Audi crossover to have a six-digit price tag. While it might sound excessive, the price tag actually matches what their rivals are asking for like the BMW X6M Competition and Range Rover Sport SVR.