Automobili Pininfarina Pure Vision SUV Revealed?

The next vehicle from Automobili Pininfarina has been revealed but only a few reporters in Turin.

According to the reports, the new concept will give us a peek as to what the automakers will be offering next. Called the Pure Vision concept, the vehicle is a luxury SUV model that will be coming in to compete with models like the Aston Martin DBX and the Ferrari Purosange.

Those in attendance could not show us the design yet but most came out spreading the tale of a stunning looking SUV with a very unique shape that is only to be expected from designers coming from Ferrari. The vehicle does not come with a grille and has a set of narrow headlights in the front. It also comes with a glass roof for complete visibility.

It is said that the concept is very close to being production-ready. No price was announced but it is estimated that the vehicle could be offered at a $200,000 price range.