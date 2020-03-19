BMW 7 Series EV Option Given The Greenlight

The next-gen BMW 7 Series will be coming in with four powertrain options with one of them being an EV model.

According to BMW Chairman Oliver Zipse has announced that the next 7 Series will be offered with gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid and EV engine options. The current 7 Series is already being offering the first three lineups but the EV option will be the new addition to the 2020 model.

The EV models will be offered with the fifth-generation electric technology which is also the same engine that the BMW i4 is operating along with the iNext.

BMW plans to release about 25 electric models by 2023 with the BMW 7 Series being one of them. The new 7 Series is set to start production by the end of 2022 before arriving in 2023.