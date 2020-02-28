BMW iNext Can Take The Heat

The BMW iNext will be heading into production soon but BMW is still working hard to test it out in different conditions even in the scorching heat at the Kalahari Desert.

The prototype was spotted out in the open with lots of camos on. The BMW iNext was tested out in the heat to see how the EV model will perform under such high temperatures.

The test will also allow the engineers to see how the vehicle will work when there is no much dust in the atmosphere and fit on components to ensure the dust does not enter the cabin.

We were hoping that the BMW iNext would make an appearance at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show but it does not look like that will be happening. Instead, what we will be seeing is the BMW Concept i4.

As for the 2020 BMW iNext, we should be seeing it before 2020 ends.