BMW iX3 Will Forget About America

As exciting as the upcoming BMW iX3, we can forget about seeing it here in the US as BMW confirms that the vehicle will now be coming.

Their initial plan was to release it in the US in the first half of 2021 but that will not be happening anymore as the automaker chooses to leave the US out of their BMW iX3 book.

BMW did not announce or clarify their decision but according to the dealers, the decision was made in January and that it made sense as an EV with only 300miles of range to offer would not do well in the US.

While we won’t be seeing the BMW iX3 model, we will still be seeing the other EV models from BMW including the BMW i4 and BMW iNext which will be arriving soon.