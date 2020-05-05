BMW M: Won’t Hold Back On Power

The BMW M models already have a lot of power to offer right now so you would think that BMW will set a limit and just be happy with it. Well, that is far from what BMW has in mind as their M division seems to think that there is no such thing as too much power.

With current BMW M5 already have so much power to offer that they had to fit on an all-wheel-drive system but according to Markus Flasch, the head of BMW’s M division, more power will be offered in the future.

According to Flasch, the idea of having a 617hp vehicle was so scary in the past but people are more comfortable with the idea now so who is to say that more power will not be welcomed in the future.

He also explained why BMW is not ready to say goodbye to its manual transmission yet. He explained that while some people view the manual transmission as an entry transmission, they view it as something for the enthusiast to enjoy.

BMW is set to start its production for the next-gen M3 and M4 later this year.