BMW Not Giving Up On Sedans Just Yet

It is clear that the demand for SUVs is still high right now while sedans are getting less attention but despite that, BMW has made it clear that they are not looking to give up on sedans just yet.

According to BMW, 60% of their sales come from SAV now which stands for Sports Activity Vehicles. While those in Europe are looking to high riding ride, Chinese buyers still prefer low riding vehicles.

This would explain why so many automakers continue to design sedans that are targeted for the Chinese market while the SUVs design will focus and the European market.

They added that they will continue their 40-60 to 50-50 sedan-SUV ratio as sedans will continue to remain relevant which means we should continue to see more sedans coming from BMW in the near future.