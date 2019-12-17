BMW Transmission Issues Lead To Stop-Sale For A Few M Models

BMW fans will not be able to put an order down for a few M models as BMW announced a stop-sales due to a transmission issue.

According to the report, the affected M models will be the BMW M5, M8, X5 M and X6 M. All these were fitted with the 4.4 liters twin-turbo V8 engine that will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

It was explained that the wiring harness on the transmission could become damage because of its location and result in the transmission short-circuiting and lose propulsion or shift into neutral while driving.

Those affected were built from 30th of January 2019 to 27th of November 2019 which means you won’t be able to get your hands on one right now until BMW gets the issue sorted out. Those that have already been delivered will also be recalled to be fixed.

Affected models will get the transmission wiring harness replaced for free.