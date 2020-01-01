BMW X2 Won’t Get Turned Into An EV But

Although there were rumors about BMW working on electrifying the BMW X2, that might not happen after all.

The rumor started after some spies reported that the electrified BMW X2 was spotted getting tested in Germany but according to BMWBlog, there is currently no plan to work on an EV X2 model and that the rumors were not true.

The prototype spotted was fitted with an Electric Test Vehicle sticker but was fitted with an exhaust pipe in the back most likely fake here. The bumpers also looked a little different than the ones seen on the PHEV model.

Although going electric is not part of the X2 future, the BMW X1 will still be getting the upgrade.