BMW X3 xDrive30e PHEV Has A Price Tag Now

We got to see some of the updated electrified BMW models in Geneva last year and now, the BMW X3 xDrive30e plug-in hybrid is almost ready for production with the intention of arriving this year as a 2021 model. Here is what we know now.

The vehicle will come powered by the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be offering 181hp and an electric motor that will be offering 107hp. The electric motor will be getting its juice from a 12kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

According to CarsDirect, the BMW X3 xDrive30E will be coming in with a starting price of $49,545 which puts it $4600 more expensive compared to the non-hybrid 30I model.

The PHEV version will be getting some upgrades including a new display, operating system, and digital services.