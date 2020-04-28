BMW X8 M To Be A Plug-In?

There were rumors suggesting that BMW could be working on a BMW X8 M model and this week, it was added that the X8 M could actually be a PHEV model.

According to Car, the X8 M will be powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain. While it does not reveal its source, BMW did suggest in the past that a larger and heavier M model would be the perfect choice for them if they ever want to offer a PHEV M model.

The report added that the BMW X8 M PHEV would be offering an impressive 750hp and 737lb ft of torque using the 4.4 liters twin-turbo V8 engine that will be fitted with an electric motor with tech taken from the iNext crossover. It is said that it will be riding on the CLAR platform.

No word on when we will be seeing this and since we have not heard anything from BMW yet, we will just have to wait and see if this will lead to anything in the near future.