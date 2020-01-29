Buick Encore GX: Numbers Are Out!

Buick has revealed the fuel economy numbers for the 2020 Buick Encore GX model. Here is what we know right now.

The crossover will come fitted with a 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine that will be offering about 137hp and 166lb ft of torque. The vehicle will come fitted with a CVT and an FWD system that will allow it to offer 26mpg in the city and 30mpg on the highway.

Those looking for more can opt for the 1.3-liter turbocharged engine option that will offer 155hp and 174lb ft of torque that will return about 30mpg in the city and 32mpg on the highway. This engine also comes with an AWD option which will bring the numbers down to 26mpg in the city and 29mpg on the highway.

The Encore GX is set to arrive in the Spring of this year.