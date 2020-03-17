Buick Envision GX Leaked Design Got Us Excited

Buick might not be ready to show off their new Buick Envision GX yet but new leaked images that have surfaced online have given us a reason to be excited about what is to come.

The new leaked images showed the Buick Envision with its stylish crossover design. From what we can see, it will be fitted with an updated grille that looks wider now along with a set of slender looking LED headlights. The model will also be fitted with sporty air intakes and a bright skid plate.

In the back, the vehicle will be fitted with sports plastic body cladding, dynamic greenhouse, and sloping roof. Nothing has been confirmed yet but reports are suggesting that it will be fitted with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that will be offering about 237hp and 258lb ft of torque. The engine should also be fitted with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Since it will be arriving with the GX moniker, it is believed that this model will be offered alongside the Envision model.