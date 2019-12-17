Cadillac CT4 & CT5 V Model Spotted!

The upcoming CT4-V and CT5-V from Cadillac were spotted getting tested out in the open giving us a clearer look at some of the changes that the vehicle will be getting when it finally arrives.

Both models will be getting a similar upgrade on the outside. Changes that we have seen so far include the deeper chin spoiler and lower side skirts. The lower grille will also have slatted opening sections on both ends.

Both models seem to be sporting a taller rear spoiler as well while the wheels will remain the same for now.

These being the V models, we know that it will have more power and speed to offer but Cadillac has not revealed how much more it will be offering. It was speculated that the CT5 could come with a V8 engine while the CT4 could get the twin-turbo V6 but we will have to wait and see.