Cadillac CT5-V With Stick Drive Spotted!

There were some rumors suggesting that Cadillac might be working on a higher output CT5-V model that would come in with a manual transmission and while Cadillac have not confirmed anything yet at this point, new leaked images seem to suggest that the rumors might be true.

The new images making its round on the internet showed the Cadillac CT5-V with a manual transmission inside. The photos showed the covered up vehicle with a full interior and a transmission that is clearly not what the automatic models will be fitted with.

There were also talks about these models coming with much higher power output and will be given some updated suspension that will make them more interesting than the standard CT4-V and CT5-V models.

So far, GM is not willing to reveal or talk more about these upcoming models but hopefully, we will get some official announcement soon.