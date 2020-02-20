Cadillac Electric Crossover To Come In Months

We will get to see the new midsize electric crossover by Cadillac in April this year. The new model will be coming in as the first all-electric vehicle.

While they did announce that the announcement will be made in April, they did not specify if the unveiling was going to happen at the New York Auto Show or at a separate event of their own.

As of now, there is not a whole lot of information about the vehicle but we will be learning more about it very soon.

Besides working on the new EV model, Cadillac is also working on a new Escalade SUV model that we will be seeing later this year while also working on re-launching their lineup to match what their competitors are offering right now.