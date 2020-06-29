Cadillac Lyriq EV Crossover Has A Date Now

Cadillac will be showing off their first fully electric vehicle soon. The original plan was to show off the Cadillac Lyriq in April but that was before things took a turn for the worst with the pandemic but Cadillac is preparing another new reveal date for the Lyriq.

A new teaser video was released to announce the date showing off some of the new tech and features from Caddilac like the OLED instrument display and electric start. The video also contain a shot fo the Lyriq showing the grille and LED lights along with the door panel. Other details like the 22inch wheels, 34-inch instrument, and tall taillights were also highlighted by John Snyder, the editor of Autoblog Green who said that he has also seen the vehicle.

More details should be reveal when Cadillac shows off their Lyriq on the 6th of August 2020.