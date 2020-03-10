Cadillac Lyriq Won’t Be Seen Next Month

Cadillac initially announces that they were going to pull the covers off their new Cadillac Lyriq in April but it looks like we might have to wait a little longer before we can see the vehicles now.

The Verge reported that Cadillac has now canceled their plans for the Cadillac Lyriq over the COVID-19 outbreak. It was added that their top priority now is the safety of the media and employees.

They do not have a new date to offer now but said that they will be offering an update soon. The new Lyriq will be coming in with Ultium batteries that will be offered with different capacities and is said to have a range of up to 400miles.

This is not the only automotive event that has been pushed back or canceled as Chevrolet announced last week that their press drive for the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer in Arizona will also be canceled.