Chevrolet Bolt Based Model Could Be Heading To China

Spies spotted what they believe is a new prototype by GM. Based on the size of the shape of the prototype, it looked like the vehicle was build based on the Chevrolet Bolt EV but with a little updated stying.

Well, the vehicle was spotted once more this week but this time, the vehicle looked more like a Buick then a Chevrolet leading many to speculate that it might be a Buick version of the Bolt that GM plans to offer in China.

The vehicle was given an updated front design along with prominent air inlets on both sides of the front bumper making it look more aggressive than the standard Bolt model.

We still do not know where GM plans to offer this but some people think that this design might be seen on the refresh version of the Bolt or maybe a new EUV model as the name EUV was recently trademarked by Chevrolet.