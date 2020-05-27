Chevrolet C8 Corvette Coupe Goes Back Into Production In Days

With GM’s plant having asked to close and all, there were already talks about whether or not GM will skip the 2020 model altogether now and start working on the 2021 model.

GM has now announced that they plan to reopen their Bowling Green Assembly Plant on the 26th of May and that they will start working on the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette coupe model.

Before the plant closed, the plant was making about 2700 units of the Corvette hardtop which is already lower because of the UAW strike and the supplier issues.

The order book for the 2021 coupe was supposed to be open this month with production set to start on the 1st of September but it was reported that the production date has now been pushed back to the 2nd of November so that GM will have some time to fulfill their 2020 orders.