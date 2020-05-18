Chevrolet Colorado To Get Leveling Kit While Canyon Waits

The front leveling kit seems to have been talked about for a long time now. Back in January, it was suggested that the front leveling kit was offered in the order guides and it came up again in the Off-Road Performance Package for Canyon and also the Colorado Bison and now we finally got to learn more about the kit.

According to GMA, the kit will help level the truck by raising the front by one since using the electro-coated upper spacer and a polyurethane lower spacer in order to keep the proper suspension geometry.

The kit will be compatible with any trim of the Colorado four-wheel-drive other than the ZR2. The kit can’t be fitted to the two-wheel-drive model or any truck with wheels that are 20inches and above. It will cost $150 to get the leveling kit fitted on.

As nice as it is for the Colorado owners, it seems like the kit is not being offered for the Canyon model.