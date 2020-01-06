Chevrolet Silverado & GMC Sierra Electrifying Future A Possibility?

It looks like electrification could be part of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra ‘s future after all as it was reported that the vehicle could be getting a four-link independent rear suspension similar to the ones seen on the Tahoe and Suburban.

While replacing the suspension from the solid rear axle would greatly improve the comfort of the vehicles, it is believed that GM’s main concern was to ensure that the vehicles would be able to make the transition to electric when needed.

It was reported that GM is looking to build their first-ever electric truck and to make sure they can keep the cost low, they are looking to offer the independent setup on all pickup no matter what powertrains it runs on.

We should be seeing the new suspension come when the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra arrives.