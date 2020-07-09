Chevrolet Sonic Kicked Out, EV Crossover To Take Its Place

Chevrolet have been working to reduce their sedan and hatchbacks offering and trying to incorporate more SUVs and crossovers into their lineup. One model that will be ending its production this year will the Chevrolet Sonic.

According to the reports, the production for the Chevrolet Sonic will be ending this October and that the plant that has been working on the Sonic will be updated so that it can start working on a new electric crossover.

One reason why the Sonic was killed off was because of the low demand for small cars right now. With the Sonic and Impala now gone, the Malibu will be the only sedan on their lineup while the Spark will be the only hatchback left although there were talks about the Malibu possibly getting axed as well.

Do you think Chevrolet is making the right move by focusing on SUVs and crossover?