Chevrolet Traverse To Arrive As 2022 Model

The Chevrolet Traverse was updated and we got to see the updated version a few weeks ago. At that time, the vehicle was supposed to be coming in as a 2021 mode but with what is going on right now and the plants having to shut down, it looks like we might have to wait a little longer to see the vehicle.

It was announced this week that the Chevrolet Traverse will only be arriving in 2021 as a 2020 model. The updated model will be coming in with an updated front fascia along with extra safety features. In the front, the vehicle will be getting an update that will bring it close to the newer models like the 2021 Tahoe. The 2022 model will also be getting a new wheel design.

On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with the new 8icnh driver information display and Apple CarPlay, Android Auto support.

If you like what we are seeing, well, you will have to wait a little longer for it now.