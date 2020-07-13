Chrysler & Dodge Minivans Recalled Over Airbag Issues

FCA will be issuing a recall for their Chrysler and Dodge minivans after it was discovered that there might be an issue with the airbags on these models.

The automaker announces last week that they will be recalling close to 925,239 units of the vehicles in the US to replace the faulty airbags. It was further explained that the airbags clip would loosen and disengage over time an would become a projectile for the driver-side airbags.

The recall will affect the 2007 to 2011 Dodge Nitro SUVs, 2008 to 2010 Chrysler Town & Country, and Dodge Grand Caravan minivans. They also added that the airbags were not supplied by Takata and that although there were 14 potentially related injuries none of the potential injuries involved occupants of the front passenger and rear-seat passengers.