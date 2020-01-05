Citroen C4 Cactus Special Edition Announced

The Citroen C4 Cactus will be getting a new special edition model called the C-Series treatment.

Like the other C-Series model, the C4 Cactus will also be getting some exterior upgrade that will include the Anodized Deep Red Colored Pack. There will also be some C-Series badge on the front doors, dark tinted windows and more.

Customers will get to choose from five different body colors including Polar White, White Pearlescent, Cumulus Grey, Platinum Grey, and Obsidian Black. On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with some Advanced Comfort seats boast with topstitching and contrast horizontal red line. Features like the passenger seat height adjustment, power-folding side mirrors and more will be offered as standard.

Engine options will include the 1.2-liter PureTech turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine and two 1.6 liter BlueHDi four-cylinder turbo diesel engine.

The C-Series treatment will also be offered for the C3, C5 Aircross, Berlingo and C4 SpaceTourer.