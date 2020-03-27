Coronavirus Claims Another, Goodwood Festival of Speed Pushed Back

Another auto event will not be happening due to the coronavirus pandemic as organizers of the Goodwood Festival of Speed announced that they will be rescheduling the event.

The event was originally set to happen in July in England but according to the organizers, they have decided to push it back to later in the year and adding that the new date will probably be at the end of Summer or early fall.

The UK will be under Stay-at-Home orders where people will need to stay at home and store, gyms and other public places will be forced to close. Citizens can leave to buy the necessary food and medicine.

This week, IndyCar has also announced that they will be pushing back the event while other motor shows like the Geneva Motor Show and New York Auto Show will have been canceled.