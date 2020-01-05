Dacia To Join Electric Movement In A Few Years

Dacia is known for offering a vehicle that is affordable but also great and that is probably something that new electric cars fans are hoping to see more of as the market gets dominated by expensive EV models.

Renault Europe chairman Philippe Buros has revealed that Dacia will soon be turned into an electrified brand using techs from Renault. It was explained that to keep things affordable, Dacia will use Renault tech.

It was also reported that the move could be happening sooner than we think as he suggested that we will see Dacia get electrified in two to three years.

Of course, there is not a whole lot of information right now but some people believe that the Renault City K-ZE could be one of the models that should be turned into a Dacia EV model.