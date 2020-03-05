Dodge Grand Caravan: Almost Time To Say Goodbye

It looks like the end is almost here for the Dodge Grand Caravan as it was announced that the production will end at its Canada assembly plant in May.

The end of the Dodge Grand Caravan will also affect the 1500 workers working at the Windsor plant although the automaker did say that they will also be looking for a place the affected workers in other roles in the company.

The news is not that surprising at this point as the vehicle has not been given a major update since 2007 although there were some minor updates here and there. Sales have been dropping for years now.

When the production stop, the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan will only be sold in a few states including California, New Jersey, New York, Maine and a few more.