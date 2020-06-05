Dyson Electric Car Not Happening

There were previously talks about Dyson looking to come out with an EV vehicle of their own and we even got a good look at it but it looks like that will not b happening after all.

According to James Dyson in his Autocar interview, the EV car project will not be happening because of the battery. He added that automakers are losing money with every EV they build because of the cost of the battery.

Some automakers have been working to reduce the cost of the battery while also updating its performance and driving range but we do not know when that will be happening.

After investing so much in the project, Dyson added that he did try to sell the project but was unsuccessful. While an EV car is not part of their plan anymore, Dyson will continue to work on developing solid-state batteries for launch in the future.