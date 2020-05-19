Dyson EV: What We Almost Had

Dyson did think about bringing an EV vehicle into the market but the plan was later canceled but Dyson will now give us a look at what the vehicle would have looked like if they continued with the plan to bring the seven-seater EV into the market.

Codenamed N526, the goal for the Dyson EV model was for it to offer an impressive 600-mile range per charge thanks to the solid-state batteries and will only need 4.8 seconds to go from 0-62mph. Powering it would be the twin 200kW electric motor that would offer 536bhp and 480lb ft of torque.

On the inside, the vehicle was fitted with a slim seat, a lollipop-shaped headrest that is said to have better lumper support. The driver gets a clean dash with a head-up display.

Of course, the car will not be happening but it is still nice to see what they think future EV models would look like.