Elon Musk Wants To Take Tesla Underground

Tesla’s Elon Musk seems to have a new idea of solving the traffic issues in major cities and it involves going under.

A new poll was recently shared by Elon Musk on where they would like to have a safe, Earthquake-proof tunnel under the cities to solve traffic issues and from all the responses he got, it looks like a lot of poeple are for the idea.

Elon Musk added that the key of these tunnels would be to only allow zero-emission vehicles so that there are no toxic fumes so only EV models will be allowed to use the tunnel.

Work has already started on a similar tunnel from Las Vegas Convention Center to the Strip thanks to The Boring Company and that is expected to be completed by 2020.

Do you think this is the right solution?