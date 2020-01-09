Faraday Future Not Working On A Sports Car

For now, Faraday Future is not going to rush into things as they make it clear that the FF91 will be the only model that they will focus on but that does not mean that they won’t have anything planned for the future once the FF91 arrive.

According to Carsten Brietfeld, the CEO of Faraday Future, they will have to sell more than a single model to survive and that they have more models planned for the future. One of the models will be the FF81 which will come with a smaller wheelbase and will be offered at a much lower price compared to the FF91.

There will also be an FF71 which will be even smaller and probably cheaper. However, he did not reveal any dimension, comparison or price estimation.

As for whether we will be seeing a sports car coming from them. He made it clear that while they probably have the tech to do it, they are not interested in going up against Porsche and Lotus in that segment yet.