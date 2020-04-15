Fisker Ocean New Package Detailed

Fisker has started teasing us with a possible new package for the Ocean crossover last week and now we got to learn a little more about what the new package will have to offer.

Called the Force E package, the new package for the Fisker Ocean will come as an extreme off-road package for the Fisker Ocean. The package will be offered on the all-wheel-drive model only and will come with additional features like brush guard, tow hooks, extra lighting in front and on the roof rack, a plug for external power, upgraded suspension and more.

All Ocean model that gets the package will also get the California mode as standard which will open up the sunroof and windows with a press of a button. The Force E will have 300hp to offer for now but Fisker has also suggested that a high-performance version could be offered in the future.