Ford Baby Bronco Grille Not A Secret Anymore

More and more details about the Ford baby Bronco has been released including an image showed the headlights. The latest leak will now show off its grille for the world to see.

According to Bronco6G.com, the grille seen in the latest leak image is possibly the grille of the upcoming baby Bronco. What we notice in the beginning is the shape of the headlights which is more oval here compared to the previously leaked headlights of the Bronco.

The word BRONCO is stamped on the grille which looks very horizontal in the images but the overall design looks pretty simple and clean. While it does not look bad, it does not match the images seen earlier said to have been taken from the dealer meeting.

We will have to wait for Ford to officially take the covers off to learn how the baby Bronco will look like.