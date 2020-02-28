Ford Baby Bronco Taking On The Trail As Well?

We should be seeing the upcoming Ford Baby Bronco or Bronco Sport real soon but it looks like Ford will have a lot more to offer when they finally take the covers off as spy spotted them tested out a model that looks to be a trail-ready version.

The Ford Bronco Sport was spotted getting tested out in the open with a set of fierce-looking tires that looks like it is ready for the trail. The Falken all-terrain tires could be Ford’s answer to the Jeep Trailhawk model.

At this point, all we can do is speculate but we should be learning more about it soon as Ford is set to debut their Ford Bronco Sport at the New York Auto Show happening next month.

What do you think of the Ford Bronco Sport possibly coming with some trail variant when it arrives?