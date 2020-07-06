Ford Bronco: New Program Announced For Those That Wants To Be Ahead

We will finally be learning more about the Ford Bronco next week but on top of that, Ford has also revealed their new reservation program for those that want to be the first few to receive their Ford Bronco.

At this point, there have been so many leaks and spy shots that most of us already have an idea of what the vehicle will be offering when it arrives. This week, Ford has also show off the teaser image fo the upcoming model.

On top of it all, it was also revealed that Ford Bronco will be allowing customers to place a reservation for the Ford Bronco for only $100 starting on the 13th of July at 8 pm Eastern time.

More details about the Ford Bronco will be revealed on the 13th of July. The event will be stream online on their website and some social media so remember to put it down in your calendar if you plan to watch it.