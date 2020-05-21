Ford Bronco Sport: Front End Exposed

Ford is still working hard to make sure details of their upcoming Ford Bronco Sport do not get out before they are ready but the vehicle have been spotted out in the open a few times now with the latest images giving us an even clearer look at what the front will look like.

The new spy shots showed two Bronco Sport getting tested out in the open. While both models were heavily covered up, we could still see the grille design and from the looks of it, there will be two grille version which matched previous reports suggesting that there is going to be three grille design.

It was added that one of the design with the single-piece grille and mesh pattern holes will be called the Modern while the other two will be called Classic and Custom.

Both the Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport were pushed back due to the pandemic but both models are still expected to make its debut this Summer.