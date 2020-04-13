Ford Bronco Sport Production Will Be Two Months Off Schedule

Ford’s original plan was to head to the New York Auto Show happening this month to show off their Ford Bronco Sport model but that is not going to happen now with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New York Auto Show has now been moved to August and for the Ford Bronco Sport, it looks like its production start date will also be pushed back. According to Automotive News, the production for the Ford Bronco Sport has now been pushed back. The production was supposed to start in July but now, the date has been set to the 7th of September.

Of course, we have not heard from Ford just yet and the automakers have not made any official announcement yet so we might want to take it all with a pinch of salt.

As for the Ford Bronco, it is believed that the vehicle will still come early 2021 as planned.