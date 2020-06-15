Ford F-150 Recalled Once More Over Past Issue

The Ford F-150 will be recalled once more as Ford can’t seem to find an issue with the latch and leaking brake fluid.

The door latch recall will affect about 2.15 million units of vehicles in the US. The issue here is that the latch can fail and cause the door to open when the vehicle is on the move putting the passenger and driver in danger.

The company explained that the latches on the vehicles recalled in the past were not replaced correctly or that the repairs were not done right leading to another recall being issued.

More Ford F-150 will also be recalled in the US over a fluid leak issue. According to the report, the issue have also caused event low-speed crashes with two injuries reported so far.